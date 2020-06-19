Earnest Chandler Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earnest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earnest Chandler, Sr.

Roselle - Earnest P. Chandler, Sr., 77, of Roselle, New Jersey, formerly of the Shore, departed this earthly life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in New Jersey.

Born in Melfa, Earnest was the son of the late George and Maggie Nock Chandler. He was affectionately known as "Earnie" by his family and friends. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Senior Airman while serving his country with honor. Earnie began his professional career in 1967 at the American Stock Exchange as a Senior Accountant. At the time of his retirement in 2013, Earnie was the Chief Financial Officer of RBC Capital Markets Arbitrage in New York. In 1977, Earnie married the love of his life, Viola Williams in New York City.

Private graveside services were held at Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Savageville, Virginia with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.

Those left to cherish memories include his devoted wife of forty-three years, Viola Chandler, five children; Carol Bailey, Nathaniel Bailey, Sean Williams, Keisha Chandler, and Earnest P. Chandler, Jr.; sister, Marguerite Chandler Veney; aunt, Lillian N. Meador; god-sister, Carlyse Giddens; eleven grandchildren; six sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved