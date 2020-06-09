Edgar Cleveland Calloway Sr.
Edgar Cleveland Calloway, Sr.

Berlin - Edgar Cleveland Calloway, Sr. 75 of Berlin, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. Born April 6, 1945 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Merrill G. Calloway and Jennie Carey Calloway.

Ed is survived by two sons, Edgar Cleveland Calloway, Jr. and his wife Lori, Ron Merrill Calloway and his wife Tara all of Berlin, MD; grandchildren Riley, Evan, Conner, and Jeorgia; sister-in-law Margaret Hill and her husband Jeff of Rock Hall, MD.

Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years Carole A. Calloway, and his parents.

Ed enjoyed the outdoors, working on his tree farm where he received the Delaware State Tree Farmer of the Year award for 1998, spending time hunting and fishing, and driving on the beach. He also volunteered at PRMC, formerly PGH. He was a devout Christian and was passionate about the choir. Ed was devoted to his family and spent many hours with his grandchildren, watching them play sports and playing games with them.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00pm at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. A walk-through Viewing will be held from 10:30am until 11:30am at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 20804. In Ed's honor, contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN. www.hollowayfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
