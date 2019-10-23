|
Edgar Smith Sturgis, III
Eastville - Edgar Smith Sturgis, III, 88, died peacefully in his home in Eastville on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Edgar Smith Sturgis Jr., mother, Elizabeth Scarborough Sturgis, daughter Eleanor Scarborough Sturgis, brother Willis Scarborough Sturgis. He is survived by his wife Katharine Foley Sturgis, son James Charles Sturgis, five nieces and four nephews and many cousins.
He was a graduate of VPI and an Air Force Jet Pilot Instructor. He returned to the Shore and joined his father in Northampton Insurance Agency. He served as Mayor of Eastville for 40 years, and Fire Chief of Eastville Volunteer Fire Company for 25 years. He was a member and past master of Capeville Masonic Lodge no. 107 AF &AM and was also the past district deputy grandmaster of the 12th masonic district. Edgar was very proud that he attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Daniel Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the church yard. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 367, Eastville, Va. 23347.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 367, Eastville, Va. 23347.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019