Edith Camilla Ward



Salisbury - Edith Camilla Ward, 85, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late George & Elizabeth Rickert.



She worked for various shirt factories until retiring in 1985. After retiring, she worked in many jobs, including as a nurses aid for Salisbury Nursing Home, as a line worker for Grumman Industries, and also worked for the Delmarva Shorebirds running the carousel for the children. She loved knitting and crocheting, reading, and taking care of her flower garden.



Edith is survived by her two children, Florence Keene Rayne (Michael) of Salisbury and Frederick Mumford Ward, III of Hebron; six grandchildren, Josh Keene (Melissa), Sean Keene (Kristen), Chris Keene (Brooke), Colleen Ward, Korey Ward (Thea), and John Ward (Erin); 10 great grandchildren; three sisters, Geisla Gutbrod (Willi), Waltraut Riedel (Rinhold), and Brigette Hawelka, 2 step grandchildren, Alana & Tyler and ex-daughter-in- law, Margie Ward.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, Frederick Mumford Ward; a son, John Edwin Ward; a sister, Renate Bauer; and 2 deceased great grandchildren, Abe Noah Keene & Dylan Robert Ward.



The family would like to thank a special friend and neighbor, Becky Goss.



A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Please dress casual.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019