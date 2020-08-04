Edith Johnson
Princess Anne - Edith Crowther Johnson, 98, died peacefully on July 26, 2020. Edith was born to Samuel & Emily Crowther on July 4, 1922 in Lincoln, RI. After completing business school, she was recruited to work for the U.S. Government at the beginning of WWII. She moved to Washington D.C. and worked at the Naval Ordinance Lab and at the Pentagon from the 1st year it opened, as an administrative assistant to Admirals and scientists. In D.C., Edith met her husband-to-be, Clyde, a U.S. Marine, while enjoying one of her favorite pastimes, ice-skating. They married in 1945 and had been married for 56 years when Clyde died in 2001.
In 1955, Edith and Clyde moved to Princess Anne and bought Doughtery & Hayman Drugs, which became Princess Anne Pharmacy - a prominent business in town for 40 years. They made lifelong friends, mostly on the golf course, and loved the "quiet life" on the shore. Edith was a longtime Girl Scout leader in Princess Anne. She worshipped and was part of the church families at Antioch United Methodist and First Baptist Churches. She was a true adventurer, always ready to go on the next trip. She took her 4 daughters on a camping trip across the country when they were ages 6-16. Edith enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends, and would "ride along" anywhere with anyone.
Edith is survived by her sister, Martha Edwards (CA), sisters-in-law, Louise Crowther (NC) and Betty Crowther (RI), and her daughters, Emily Florence (David), Peggy Santoni (Ed), Martha Parks (James, Jr.) and Julie Johnson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Emily Day, Brian Johnson, Samantha Raitter (Bryan), David Parks (Abby), Maggie Florence, Matt Florence, Jena Lafferty, Megan Lafferty (Alex), Michael Johnson & Dominique Cosgrove, as well as by great-grandchildren, Dahlia Day, Edie & Gryffin Raitter and Ellie Parks, and numerous nieces and nephews, and their families. She will be missed by all.
In addition to her husband, Edith was also preceded in death by her son, Arthur Johnson, granddaughter, Grace McIntyre, and son-in-law, Francis Lafferty. Her brothers, Clifford and Milton Crowther, and sister, Emily Saleeba, also preceded her in passing.
The family wishes to thank friends and primary caregivers Joy Price, Ann Baker, Jenna Murray, Vickie Adkins, Hannah Sievers and Elizabeth Hayes, who, in conjunction with Coastal Hospice, were an invaluable support system to us all.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 11793 Crisfield La., Princess Anne. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to join us where masks and physical distancing are expected. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Coastal Hospice at P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or www.coastalhospice.org
