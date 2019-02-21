Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Edithe Elaine Horsman


Salisbury - Edithe Elaine Horsman, 102, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, peacefully at Snow Hill Nursing Home. Born on November 16, 1916 in Premont, TX, she was the daughter of Willie and Emma Watkins. Edithe attended Washington High School in Princess Anne and worked as a clerk at Read's Drug Store. Edithe enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and fishing. Edithe is survived by Daughter, Susan E. (Essel T. Farlow, Jr.) Farlow; Two Grandsons, Essel T. (Roseanne) Farlow III, Michael W. (Michelle) Farlow; Two Great-Granddaughters, Rayne R. Farlow, Ruby M. Farlow; Sister, Florence "Pat" Watkins; Nephew, Craig Horsman. Edithe is preceded by Father, Willie Watkins; Mother, Emma Watkins (nee Thomas); Husband, Elrick Horsman; Sister, Bernice Horsman; Niece, Lynn Irwin. Contributions in Edthie's honor may be made to the Pittsville Fire Dept., PO Box 387, Pittsville, MD 21850. A private family service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
