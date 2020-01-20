Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Edna Bowden
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Bowen Cemetery
Newark, MD
1921 - 2020
Edna Bowden

Berlin - Edna Powell Bowden, age 98, of Berlin MD., passed away at her home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Newark MD., she was the daughter of the late Edgar Powell and Gertrude Langmaid Powell.

She is survived by her children, Ralph Bowden Jr. and his wife Debbie of Snow Hill MD., Emily Horseman and her husband Raymond of Linkwood MD., Roy Bowden of Berlin MD., Virginia Bowden also of Berlin MD., Dorothy Greenwalt of Whaleyville MD., and Albert Bowden and his wife Betty of Willards MD.

Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Surviving also is one brother, Frank Powell of Newark MD.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Ralph Bowden Sr., who passed away in 2013. Also, preceding her in death were her sisters Nellie Jackson, Daisy Snyder, Edith Bowden, Gladys Trader, and a brother Burton Powell, son-in-law Marvin Greenwalt Jr., daughter-in-law Faith Bowden, 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 1 great-grandson.

Mrs. Bowden and her husband had owned and operated a dairy farm for many years and she had also been a poultry producer for many years.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd at 11am at Bowen Cemetery in Newark MD. Officiating the service will be her grandson Pastor Bruce Bowden.

A donation in her memory can be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD. 21804.

Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
