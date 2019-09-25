|
Edna Brown Stephen
Salisbury - Edna Brown Stephen 91 of Salisbury, passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born on December 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John C. Long and Sadie Haddock Long.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stephen; two previous husbands, first husband, Raymond L. Brown and second husband, William Twilley; three sisters and two brothers and her son Richard R. Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Hilda M. Horner of Allen, MD; a step-son, Wade Stephen of Hyattsville, MD; four grandchildren: Dr. Mark W. Horner of Florida, Lucas M. Horner of Jamestown, NC, Steve Brown of Princess Anne, MD and Lori Manning of Salisbury, MD; eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Edna was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Frank and Edna donated much of their time making pies and cakes for their Salvation Army Family. Being a member for many years, she celebrated her marriage with a party at the Salvation Army, took bus trips with them and AARP, which she was a member for years. Time was spent on Cruises with friends and late husband, Frank Stephen.
During her first marriage to Raymond L. Brown, they spent a lot of time at their church, Perryhawkin Christian Church of Perryhawkin, MD, of which they were members. She baked her famous pies and cakes for a lot of events at the church. In the winter months, she and Raymond would go to their Florida home and spend the winter fishing and walking the beach.
Edna was known for her love of flowers, especially red flowers. Her yard was beautiful from all the hard work she loved to do.
Edna and Frank moved into Atria Senior Living six years ago and quickly, Atria became their family. She loved everyone there and appreciated all they did for her. She received many hugs and kisses everyday which she delighted in. Many afternoons were spent doing crafts, taking a short bus trip or even going to an ice cream social.
In her last days at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, she was taken care of by the most wonderful staff. They are angels on this earth. We will always remember their kindness to her and them extending it to us.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019