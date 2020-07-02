1/1
Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey

Princess Anne - Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey, 93, of here, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD

Born on October 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Levin and Edna Long Beauchamp. She worked for many years at D & F Shirt Co and attended Parkway Church of God in Salisbury and Perryhawkin Christian Church near Princess Anne

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Pusey (1978), son Charles R. Pusey (2013) and son Merrill D. Pusey (2015).

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon F. Conway of Hebron and son Rodney L. Pusey of Princess Anne, grandchildren John Pusey, Kimberly Pusey, Teresa Conway Adams, Renee Pusey Wade, nine great grandchildren, Emily, Mollie, Emma, Jacob, Hannah, Gage, Brittany, Meagan and Jeremy and three great-great grandchildren two sisters in laws and many nieces and nephews

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne where friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Rev. Jeff Coalter will officiate. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne,

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved