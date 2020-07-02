Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey
Princess Anne - Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey, 93, of here, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD
Born on October 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Levin and Edna Long Beauchamp. She worked for many years at D & F Shirt Co and attended Parkway Church of God in Salisbury and Perryhawkin Christian Church near Princess Anne
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Pusey (1978), son Charles R. Pusey (2013) and son Merrill D. Pusey (2015).
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon F. Conway of Hebron and son Rodney L. Pusey of Princess Anne, grandchildren John Pusey, Kimberly Pusey, Teresa Conway Adams, Renee Pusey Wade, nine great grandchildren, Emily, Mollie, Emma, Jacob, Hannah, Gage, Brittany, Meagan and Jeremy and three great-great grandchildren two sisters in laws and many nieces and nephews
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne where friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Rev. Jeff Coalter will officiate. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne,
