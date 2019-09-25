|
Edna L. Nelson
Delmar - Edna Giordano Nelson, 82, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake.
Born in the Salisbury area, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Edna L. Giordano.
She was a 1955 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School. Places of employment were Farm Credit Office and Truckers and Savings Bank. In the 1980's she and her husband Oscar owned and operated a small seafood business on the Nanticoke Harbor. She and Oscar derived great pleasure with their Holiday Rambler Camping Club. Their fondest memory of camping was their trip to Nova Scotia.
She is survived by a son, J. Dean Hopkins, Jr., and wife Laura of Tyaskin, a daughter K. Page Bunting and husband Curt of Delmar, a step daughter Diane Twilley and husband William of East New Market, a step-son Allen Nelson and wife Brenda of Cambridge, five grandchildren, Devin, Trae and Jordan Bunting, Chris and Nicholas Hopkins, and a Great-grandson Wyatt Hopkins, three step grandchildren, Sheri Aybar, Lisa Kumpar, and Bridget Adshead, and several step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar W. Nelson, Jr., three sisters Joie Farlow, Angelina Giordano, Stella Austin, and a long time dear friend Robert Hickman.
Her greatest joy in life was her family and time spent together, especially on special occasions.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury at 11:00 AM with family visitation one hour before. There will be a light luncheon immediately following the service. Interment will be held in Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcomed at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804, or Nanticoke United Methodist Church, 20549 Nanticoke Rd, Nanticoke, MD 21814, or to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019