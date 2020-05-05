Resources
Edna Louise Handy- McCarthy

Edna Louise Handy- McCarthy Obituary
Edna Louise Handy- McCarthy

Salisbury - Edna Louise Handy-McCarthy, 90, departed this earthly life Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. She leaves to cherish loving memories with; daughter, Elizabeth McCarthy, sons, Roscoe (Gwen) Handy, Nathaniel McCarthy, several grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, Salisbury, MD. Graveside Services and Interment will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. Due to limitations on gatherings, guests are encouraged to offer condolences to family at www.thestewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020
