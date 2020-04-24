|
|
Edna Mae Green
Westover - Edna Mae Green, 73, of here passed away at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Salisbury, MD on August 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Elizabeth (Bloodsworth) Laird. Edna was a devoted wife and mother. She and her husband Clayton raised chickens, was a retired harness owner, and later, an assistant manager at Goose Creek in Westover, MD. Edna was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Princess Anne, MD
Edna is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clayton Calloway Green, children Clifton (Kerri) Green of PA, Lorne (Yolanda) Green of Hebron, MD and Kimberly (Charles) Whitelock of New Church, VA, grandchildren Jamie Neff, Jason Green, Desirae Dize, Justin Green, Thomas Green, Charles (Abigail) Whitelock, Jayden Green, and Jentri Green, sisters Linda Wodkins of Princess Anne, MD, Dorothy Jones of Willard, MD, and June Bennett of Oriole, MD
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifton Laird and Robert Laird and sister Elsie Killmon.
No formal services are planned at this time. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020