Edna R. McKelvey
Delmar - Edna R. (Phillips) McKelvey, 92, of Delmar, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 1, 1928 in Galestown, Maryland, a daughter of the late Rita (Bell) Short and Reuben Phillips.
For over 70 years she was an active member of Parkway Church of God. Life for Edna revolved around her church and her family. Raising 8 children and taking care of their home was a full-time job for her, a job she truly loved and took very seriously. In addition to caring for her family for many years she helped her husband George raise chickens. Many in her church "adopted" her as their mom and she took great pride in that as well. She loved working in her flowers, riding on her golf cart, finishing word search puzzles and religiously recording her memories in her daily journals. She will be remembered as a loving, simple and frugal wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many. Her family will be left with the vivid memories of mom waving goodbye at the back door every time they left and look forward to one day seeing her wave hello as they enter the gates of Heaven to join her.
She is survived by her children, Maxwell George McKelvey (Pat), Gloria M. White (Tommy), Joyce M. Adkins (Raymond), Deborah F. King, Ronald B. McKelvey (Cheryl), Barry A. McKelvey (Kimberly), Michelle M. Riddle (James), and Michael S. McKelvey; 18 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Scarborough (Paul), and Jean Fields (Gary); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years, George B. McKelvey; a son-in-law, Alton King; and a brother and sister-in-law, Charles R. and Emma Phillips.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastors Greg Morris and William Reid will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
In memory of Mrs. McKelvey, contributions may be sent to Parkway Church of God, 600 Edison Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020