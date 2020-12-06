1/1
Ednah Roberts McCracken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ednah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ednah Roberts McCracken

Salisbury - Ednah Roberts McCracken, 92, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Henry Edward Spamer and Emily Gerow Barnard Spamer.

She was a registered nurse for over 41 years, having served in the US Navy and for the Greater Baltimore Medical Center until she retired in the late 1980's. The love of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. Following retirement, she moved to Salisbury living at Pine Bluff Village and the John B. Parsons Home.

Ednah is survived by her four children, Sarah Jane Kane (Thomas) of Virginia Beach, VA, Martha Jo McCracken (Russell) of Towson, Kenneth Martin McCracken (Rachael) of Baltimore, and Clyde Medford McCracken of Martinsburg, WV; five grandchildren, Bridget M Keyser (Jesse) of Baltimore, Gwynn P Livingston (Sam) of Jacksonville, FL, Meghan A Springmeyer (Tristan) of Raleigh, NC, Madeline L Collins (Pat) and Emily N West, both of Virginia Beach, VA; ten great grandchildren, Joshua A Keyser, Audrey Keyser, Jak Keyser, Elizabeth Keyser, and Russell Keyser all of Baltimore, Evie Livingston and Margaret Livingston, both of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas Springmeyer and Rowen Springmeyer, both of Raleigh, NC, and Myla Collins of Virginia Beach, VA; and a nephew, Larry Matthews.

In addition to her parents, Ednah was also preceded in death by a brother, Alfred B Spamer; a sister, Helen McNew Spamer Matthews; and a great grandchild, Scarlet Keyser.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date in the spring of 2021 at Parkwood Cemetery in Baltimore.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Activities Director, John B. Parsons Home, 300 Lemmon Hill Lane, Salisbury, MD 21801 and or Greater Baltimore Medical Center NICU.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved