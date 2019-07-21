|
Edward C. Jones
Salisbury - Edward Caverlee Jones, age 94, sailed off to safe haven on July 15, 2019. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, dedicated care-givers and close friends.
Edward was born October 5, 1924, in Richmond, VA to Edward Jackson Jones and Anne Semmes Jones. In 1942 on his 18th birthday he enlisted in the navy and was assigned to the branch of the service with the greatest need, the Navy Armed Guard. Theirs was the dangerous task of defending US Merchant Ships that supplied our troops and contributed unfailingly to the Allied victory. As a Gunner's Mate Third Class, Edward served on five different Merchant ships, logging well over 3 years of active-duty sea time. His first ship was torpedoed and sunk (March 1943), leading to the loss of two shipmates. His awards include the American Theatre Ribbon, European Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal.
A Richmond native, Edward moved to New York after the war to pursue a career with the Northrop Grumman Corporation, overseeing quality control. He moved to the Eastern Shore to spearhead Grumman's operations here in the mid-1980s, which set him on a path of invigorated interest in his new community. A member of local interest groups, neighborhood initiatives and social groups, Mr. Jones took to his new surroundings with the vigor, verve and panache of a Southern gentleman—a quality that, despite his long years in New York, defined him.
The memory of Edward Jones' dignity—his unique blend of pride, politeness and sparkle—will outlive the sadness of his disappearance.
Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret, his two sons, William and Kevin and his sister Virginia Fordham. The family would like to thank Coastal Hospice and his many care-givers. Donations can be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, 2604 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Mr. Jones has donated his remains to the Maryland Anatomy Board to help others. A private memorial service will be scheduled.
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019