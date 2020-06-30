Edward "Ed" C. Wilkins Jr



Edward "Ed" C. Wilkins Jr passed away peacefully at his home in Salisbury on June 26, 2020.



Ed or Eddie, as he was affectionately called, was the son of the late Edward C and Hazel M Wilkins. Ed was born and raised in Willards, graduating from Pittsville High, where he was known for his many athletic accomplishments and truly considered a star athlete at that time. His love of sports followed him his entire life both as a participant and a spectator. He always wanted to excel in everything he did and his competitiveness was fierce. Ed was a strong patriot, loved his country, was a friend to many, but his greatest love was for his family. Barbecuing at home with them was one of his favorite things to do. He loved watching the many games of his grandchildren, always offering unsolicited help in the umpiring and refereeing! His great granddaughters brought him much joy performing dances on a dime! Ed will be remembered as a wonderful father and the absolute best pop pop.



Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Sherry and Bobby Robinson, brother and sister in law, Ron and Susan Wilkins, grandchildren, Bryan (Paige), Jake, and Hannah, great grandchildren, Corrine, Bree, and Skylar, special cousins Dave and Beverly Gault, a close friend and helper, Melinda Jones, and several nieces and nephews. According to Ed's wishes, his body was donated to the MD Anatomy Board and a private memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to either New Hope Methodist Church, c/o Isabelle White, 607 Manor Dr, Salisbury MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice









