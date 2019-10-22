|
Edward Charles Cook, Jr.
Salisbury - Edward Charles Cook, Jr. 54, of Salisbury, MD died Friday, October 18, 2019 in Coastal Hospice at the Lake, Salisbury.
He was born February 3, 1965 in Patuxent River, MD the son of Edward Charles Cook, Sr., and Pamela Kirby.
Professionally, he worked for Saffron Labinel and was a truck driver for Eagle Recycling.
He enjoyed NASCAR, watching football, and being outdoors.
In addition to his father and step-mother, Kathi, he is survived by his fiancé, Barbara Hearn; daughters, Alexis Cook, and Payton Hearn; siblings, Sonya Bradford and her husband, Randy, Troy Cook and his wife, Launa, niece, Kirsten Perry, her husband Christian and their daughter Faeona; grandfather, Eldon Hauser; mother-in-law, Dorothy Lynch; nephew, Damon Cook, and a large extended family.
His mother, grandparents, Charles and Alice Cook, Rita Hauser, and father-in-law, Joe Lynch preceded him in death.
A service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Siloam House of Fellowship 26879 Siloam Rd. Eden, MD officiated by Rev. Danny Travers.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to: 636 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201 or Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, VA.
www.phelpsfunerals.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019