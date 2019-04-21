Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Patilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Edison Patilla


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Edison Patilla Obituary
Edward Edison Patilla

Delmar - Edward Edison "Pop" Patilla died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on April 16, 2019. He was 91.

He is survived by his son, Edward Wayne Patilla (Brenda); his daughter, Mari Teresa Patilla; grandchildren, Wayne, Jr., Fallon, Audrey, and Kimberli; brother, Leo Patilla; and a sister, Gertrude Younger (Alvin).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas; and sisters, Louise, Bertha, and Wanda.

A private service will be held immediately after cremation with a memorial service to be held in the summer.

Arrangements are in care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now