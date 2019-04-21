|
Edward Edison Patilla
Delmar - Edward Edison "Pop" Patilla died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on April 16, 2019. He was 91.
He is survived by his son, Edward Wayne Patilla (Brenda); his daughter, Mari Teresa Patilla; grandchildren, Wayne, Jr., Fallon, Audrey, and Kimberli; brother, Leo Patilla; and a sister, Gertrude Younger (Alvin).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas; and sisters, Louise, Bertha, and Wanda.
A private service will be held immediately after cremation with a memorial service to be held in the summer.
Arrangements are in care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019