Edward Gates "Eddie Bo" Holson
Selbyville - Edward Gates "Eddie Bo" Holson, 90, a resident of Selbyville, DE, previously of Riverdale, MD passed away from COVID-19 in Annapolis, MD on April 27, 2020. Born on March 6, 1930 in Washington, D.C. to the late Edward & Catherine Holson, Ed was a U.S. Navy veteran and served proudly during the Korean War. He opened and operated several family restaurants in Maryland, his longest, the Beach Plaza Cafe & Sand Bar in Ocean City. Ed was ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1976 and was assigned to St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ocean City, MD. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. Ed loved to play the drums, sing & dance. He played in several bands throughout Maryland and D.C. and continued playing well into his eighties. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Carlee Holson, Son-in-law, Gary, grandson, Charlie & many more. He is survived by nine children, Eddie Jr., Wanda, Danny, David (Brenda), Marianne (Dave), Michael (Rhonda), Richard (Chris), Steven and Gregory (Lamb); and brother, James. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID 19, no funeral services will be held. A life celebration will be held for Ed & Carlee at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020