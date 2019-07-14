Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Edward King


1932 - 2019
Edward King Obituary
Edward King

Hebron -

Edward Carl King, 87, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, peacefully at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born on May 8, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward and Anna Jupitz King.

Edward enjoyed working on his home and collecting models of classic cars. He was a retired longshoreman and a member of ILA Local # 333.

Edward is survived by his wife Helene King of Hebron, two sons, Robert "Bobby" King and his wife Penny of Pasadena and Edaward King, Jr. and his wife Tina of Severn; a daughter, Peggy Shade and her husband Chuck Shade of Salisbury.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019
