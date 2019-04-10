Edward L. Taylor



Snow Hill - Edward L. Taylor, 74, of Snow Hill passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Snow Hill to parents Thomas and Louise Taylor.



He is survived by his wife Linda of 53 years. He is also survived by a sister, Betty L. Northan of Pocomoke and a brother, Earl R. Taylor and his wife Sherry of Girdletree. He is survived by his two sons, Brian E. Taylor and his wife Erin of Newark, MD and Dean E. Taylor and his wife Rebecca of Snow Hill. His grandchildren are August Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Caleb Taylor and Emmett Taylor. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Foxy, the dog, is a part of the family too. A brother, Preston J. Taylor predeceased him. Special longtime friends are Suzanne and Roger Nelson.



Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to all. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a caring and compassionate person, always putting the needs of others before his own. Often he would say, "People may not remember what you said or did, but they will remember how you made them feel."



He graduated from Snow Hill High School and he graduated from Salisbury University with a B.S. and MBA degrees. He was a Certified Public Accountant and was a member of several professional associations. For 29 years, Edward served as a controller of Chuck Fulton's Broiler Service, Holly Farms and Tyson Foods. The last 25 years, he served the public from his public accounting office in Snow Hill. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army for three years.



Edward was a member of First Baptist Church of Girdletree and had served the Church in many capacities. He also served many community organizations. He enjoyed sports, boating and fishing, traveling and sharing in the gardening with Linda.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ken Elligson and Rev. Keith Horner will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37, Girdletree, MD 21829 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary