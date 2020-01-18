|
Edward Peyton Ritchings Jr.
Salisbury - Ted, age 67 of Salisbury, MD passed away January 13, 2020. Born on December 13, 1952, in Frederick, MD he was the son of the late Edward and Frances Ritchings.
Ted graduated from Bennett High School in Salisbury. He then joined the Marines and National Guard, serving in Desert Storm. Following his time in the military, he was a master correctional officer at Wicomico County Detention Center and enjoyed his job very much.
Survived by children Edward Peyton Ritchings III, Beth Foskey, Brent Ritchings; grandchildren Aisley, Bryceson, Brynnley, Katie, Nathan, and Sam.; sisters Sarah Bounds and Anne Ritchings.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020