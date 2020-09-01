1/1
Edward Walter Hitch
Edward Walter Hitch

SALISBURY - Edward Walter Hitch passed away peacefully in his sleep at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury after a short illness at the age of 91 on August 31, 2020. Walter was the son of the late Uriah Thomas Hitch and Ida Ellen Causey Hitch.

He worked as a carpenter all his life starting off with Larry J. Causey, and Sons, Wilson Lee Davis and retiring from Robert Messick, and sons in 1994. He was known for his skills in building cabinets and stair cases. Walter loved anything outdoors but especially loved gardening, fishing, crabbing, and riding his bike everyday up until the age of 89.

Walter is survived by 4 children: Brenda and Charlie Williams, Larry and Luanne Hitch, Charlotte and Darryl Blagus, and Milton Hitch; 1 sister Lena and Richard Bowen; 8 grandchildren: Heather Barton, Jason and wife Heather Williams, Larry Hitch, Jr, Matthew Hitch, Gabe and wife Katie Blagus, Megan Blagus, Sara and husband Ben Yoder, Zachary and wife Erica Hitch; one step granddaughter Lynne Leidy; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Joyce, 2 sisters Florence McGrath and Hazel Bennett; and 4 brothers Carroll, Avery, Lawrence and James Hitch.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the memory of Walter to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802-1733 or the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

A service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interments will follow the the Wicomico Memorial Park.

Arrangement are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salsibury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
