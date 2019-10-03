|
Edward Wise Jones
Salisbury - Edward Wise Jones, 97, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Wilmer Chester Jones and Minnie Morris Jones.
Ed was a faithful and life member of Bethesda United Methodist Church for 97 years. He served in the US Navy from 1942-1945 and served on the USS Winslow. He retired as a purchasing agent from Shore Distributors in 1985.
Edward is survived by his four sons, Edward Hall Jones, Jr. (Victoria) of Guilford, CT, Steven Carroll Jones of Frederick, MD, Robert Scott Jones of Salisbury, MD, and Gregory Alan Jones (Rick Bowmaster) of Williamsburg, VA; two grandsons, Andrew Jones and Alex Jones; three granddaughters, Ashley Jones, Lauren Suchanoff, and Katie Fulks; three great-grandsons, Desmond Jones, Connor Suchanoff, and Jayce Fulks; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Suchanoff.
In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his wife, Sophia Hall Jones; two brothers, Morris and Dick Jones; and three sisters, Ruth Jones, Gladys Dickerson, and Helen Pusey.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Bethesda United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Daniel W. Rich and Rev. Zach Wheeler officiating. There will be a visitation on Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home and also at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 406 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801 and or Richard A. Henson Family YMCA, 715 S. Schumaker Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 3, 2019