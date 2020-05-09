|
Edwin Ellis Sellers
Salisbury - Edwin Ellis Sellers, 95, of here passed away at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Born in Chester, PA on July 16, 1924, he was the son of the late Justis E. and Rhoda (Hanthorne) Sellers. He graduated from Eddystone High School in Eddystone, PA and received his engineering degree from the Engineering Institute in Philadelphia, PA. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII from November 13, 1942 to January 19, 1946 in the Pacific Ocean area, and again from September 16, 1950 to January 12, 1953 during the Korean War leaving with a rank of WT3.
After his military service, Ed was employed by Philadelphia Electric Company from 1946-1948, Eastern Shore Public Service and Delmarva Power and Light from 1950-1983 as an engineer and meter tester. He also worked part time at the Colonial Store in Salisbury, MD for 16 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 64, and D.A.V. Chapter 34 (Disabled American Veterans) of Salisbury, MD as well as Boy Scouts of America for 70 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Sellers in 2007.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sellers of Salisbury, MD, Son Douglas Sellers of Salisbury, stepdaughter Patricia (Claude) Townsend of Pittsville, MD and stepson Robert (Cathy) McGrath of Salisbury, MD, step grandchildren Theresa (Michael) Dorsey and Jenny (Joe) Scalese, several step great grandchildren and step great- great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will be in Wicomico Memorial Park. Rev. Harvey Tyler will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ayres Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Pittsville, MD 21850 or Mt. Olive Church, C/O Kim Earhart, 28828 Revells Neck Rd, Westover, MD 21871
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmafuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020