Eftalia Vouros CumminsSalisbury - Eftalia Vouros Cummins, 76, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. Born on November 29, 1943 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late John V. Vouros and the late Grace 'Hazel' Vouros.Eftalia spent her earliest years in Washington, DC, before her family moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Upon completing high school, she attended The Washington School for Secretaries. A few years later, she met James R. Cummins and they married on June 25,1966.Eftalia continued working as a legal secretary before relocating to the Rockville area and later, to Salisbury, MD. In 1975, she assumed her favorite role, as a mother. Her son, Brett, was truly the apple of her eye and she cared for him until he was established in elementary school before returning to work.Eftalia was very active in her church, Trinity United Methodist Church, and especially the Altar Guild. She enjoyed traveling, walking every day and engaging in social activities with her friends. Eftalia was driven by a desire to help others and touched countless lives along the way.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James R. Cummins in March 2019.She is survived by her beloved son, John Brett Cummins, his wife, Erica F. Cummins and her only grandchild, Benjamin W. Cummins - who was truly the light of her life. Eftalia is also survived by her sister, Mary Ashley and her husband, George, and her brother, George Vouros. She also leaves behind her dearest friend, Rosemary Slacum, as well as extended family and friends.A service will be held on Monday, November 23 at 11:00AM Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High Street, Salisbury, MD 21801. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Trinity United Methodist Church.