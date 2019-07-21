|
|
Elaine A. Faller
Ocean Pines - Elaine Angela Faller passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Eleanor Cole Celia. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Richard Faller, and daughter Jenna Beth Faller and her wife Jana. There are three grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer and Justin Pulliam.
Mrs. Faller was a graduate of Jersey City College, and had been one of the first ELL teachers in the country, teaching in West New York, and Bloomfield, NJ. After retiring and moving to Ocean Pines she enjoyed traveling, camping, painting, crafts, and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends who were like family.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd from 2:00-4:00 PM, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A reception will follow at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . A donation in her memory may be made to: Believe in Tomorrow House by the Sea, 13 66th St. Ocean City, MD 21842.
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019