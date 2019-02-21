Elbert Curnutte



Pittsville - Elbert J. Curnutte, 77, of Pittsville, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on December 18, 1941 in Brighton, CO, he was the son of the late Oscar Curnutte and Mary Drake.



Following graduation, Elbert entered the United States Airforce. After his service with the Airforce, He was employed with the Capital Police as a Sergeant, until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked as a security guard for Loch Martin. Elbert enjoyed watching Police Shows as well as NASCAR.



Elbert is survived by his wife, Janet Curnutte, three daughters, Janet (Mark) Caron, Sandra (Larry) Moore, and Kim (Steve) Zine; a son, Richard (Lynn) Caron; as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Elbert is preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Caron.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elbert's honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary