Elbert Edmond Gladden
Eden - Elbert Edmond Gladden, 85, of Eden, MD, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. He was born in Mt. Vernon, MD, on October 13, 1934, to the late Elbert Windsor Gladden and Chlora Blanche Causey Gladden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Drusilla "Dru" Conley Gladden; a son, Dean Edmond Gladden and his wife Melanie; two daughters, Denise Gladden Donalds and Sandy Conley Gladden; four grandchildren, Jamie Gladden and his wife Mandy, Lauren Freyder and her husband Drew, Stacey Hilton and her husband Wayne, Cody Donalds and his wife Liz & their first child this coming May; 12 great grandchildren, Grace, Liam, & Jude Gladden, Bella, Amia, & Giana Freyder, Trent, Dylan, Chris, Peighton, Colton, & Jaxon Hilton; a brother Gordon Gladden, his wife Mary Sue and their two children, Missy & David (Tara); a brother in law, Alonzo Conley. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Chris James Gladden. To those who knew Elbert knew that his most cherished loves on earth were his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
His love for construction prompted him to establish Gladden Construction in 1961, building a legacy for his son, Dean and grandson, Jamie to continue. Through his hard work and dedication to his business, Gladden Construction remains to this day one of the most respected construction companies on The Eastern Shore. He voluntarily served in the U.S Army and completed tours in both Texas and Germany where he was the barrack ping pong champion and was an excellent sharpshooter and marksman.
Elbert was also a volunteer to numerous nonprofits. He was a 54 year member of the Fruitland Lions Club, where he served three Times as President and received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2005. In addition, he was President of The Fruitland Little League for ten years, President of the Wicomico County Fast Pitch League, and also served as a representative of the American Softball Association. Elbert was a proud lifetime member of the Skip Jack Heritage Museum in Chance, MD. He and his brother Gordon, masterfully rebuilt the family Skip Jack, "Ida May" over a six year period. The "Ida May" has since won six races in both Deal Island and Cambridge.
Probably best known for his sports achievements, Elbert was an outstanding athlete at Deal Island School where he graduated in 1953. He played Bi-County baseball and softball for various teams in the area being named an All Star many times. For over two decades he played travel softball across the country for primarily Jacks Sanitary Service. "The Big E", as he was affectionately referred to, was voted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990, and the Maryland Fast Pitch Hall of Fame in 1996. He finished his softball career at the age of 75 in a Men's Modified over 45 league where he played with his son Dean.
He was a faithful member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church since 1986 when he gave his heart to the Lord. He served the church as an Usher, Deacon, and Trustee.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at Delmarva Evangelistic Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Buzz Gregory officiating, assisted by Pastor Drew Freyder. Visitations at the church will be held on Sunday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will follow the service at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 407 East Gordy Road, Salisbury MD 21804, and or Lift Church, 801-C East Naylor Mill Road, Salisbury MD 21804, and or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
