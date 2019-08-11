Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldred Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldred H. Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldred H. Long Obituary
Eldred H. Long

Salisbury - Eldred H. Long, 92, of Salisbury, MD, beloved father entered Heaven's Gate on August 8, 2019. Born in Snow Hill, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harold J. Long and Sarah. O. Long.

Mr. Long will be missed by his family having lived his entire 92 years on the Eastern Shore. He enjoyed his family, his church, Parkway Church of God, being a Scout Leader and working for 42 years at Delmarva Power. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

He is survived by his sons, David A. Long (Nancy) of Seaford, DE., Don Long (Terri Lottmann)of Lewes, DE., two brothers, Marvin Long (Anna Lee), Donald Long (Jana), brother-in-law, Richard Norman and three grandsons: Garrett Long, Jacob Long (Kristi) and Zachary Long.

He was preceded in death by three sisters Doris Norman, Helen Holloway and Adena Davis.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Eastern Shore of Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parkway Church of God, 620 Edison St., Salisbury, MD 21804 .

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now