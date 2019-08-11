|
|
Eldred H. Long
Salisbury - Eldred H. Long, 92, of Salisbury, MD, beloved father entered Heaven's Gate on August 8, 2019. Born in Snow Hill, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harold J. Long and Sarah. O. Long.
Mr. Long will be missed by his family having lived his entire 92 years on the Eastern Shore. He enjoyed his family, his church, Parkway Church of God, being a Scout Leader and working for 42 years at Delmarva Power. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his sons, David A. Long (Nancy) of Seaford, DE., Don Long (Terri Lottmann)of Lewes, DE., two brothers, Marvin Long (Anna Lee), Donald Long (Jana), brother-in-law, Richard Norman and three grandsons: Garrett Long, Jacob Long (Kristi) and Zachary Long.
He was preceded in death by three sisters Doris Norman, Helen Holloway and Adena Davis.
Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Eastern Shore of Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parkway Church of God, 620 Edison St., Salisbury, MD 21804 .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019