Eleanor Iona Phippin



Bethel - Eleanor Iona Phippin, 77, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Beebe Medical in Lewes, DE.



She was the daughter of the late Willie Preston Northam and Iona Belle Ford Northam. She is survived by her three sons; Alvin Ridgeaway Jones,Jr., Edward Lee Jones and Willie Marion Jones; three stepsons, James Vaughn Phippin III, David Alden Phippin and William Jack Thomas Phippin; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her sister Carolyn Faye Northam Duck and her brother Preston Ford Northam, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" Phippin and her brother Edward Thomas Northam, Sr.



She was a graduate of Federalsburg High School in Federalsburg, MD. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, and enjoyed making homemade candies for family gatherings.



There will be no services, as the family will hold a private Celebration Of Life on August 16 at 2pm at the home of her son Alvin Jones for family and friends. If you wish to attend the celebration please contact Alvin Jones at alvinkarenjones@gmail.com



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Beebe Medical Foundation in Lewes, DE or Woodside Chapel in Salisbury, MD.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store