|
|
Eleanor M. Johnson
Salisbury - Eleanor M.Johnson, 84, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Salisbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on May 3, 1934 in Ogletown, Delaware on a dairy farm where she was raised. Her parents were the late George Paul and Julia Murray. Eleanor was the youngest of twelve children.
Eleanor worked various secretarial positions over the years, retiring from Malone & Williams in Salisbury after 26 years of service. After retirement, she and her husband traveled and spent the winters in Florida. She was a member of Jerusalem Methodist Church in Parsonsburg. She was an avid gardener and loved to grow flowers, she enjoyed reading, and loved to cook for her family and try new recipes.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Perkins (Gary), Arthur J. Johnson, II, Tami Cross (Russell), and Sarah Johnson; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mabel Stafford, Barbara Jean Moore, and Nancy Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Fisher Johnson; and 8 siblings.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019