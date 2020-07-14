1/1
Eleanor Ward Nelson
Eleanor Ward Nelson

Crisfield - Eleanor Ward Nelson, 86, of Crisfield, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born in Crisfield on April 7, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Mollie Cook Ward. Her husband, Alonzo K. "Buddy" Nelson, preceded her in death on October 19, 2010.

She was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1952 and in her younger years worked at Carvel Hall. Later, she was secretary for 20 years at Wilson Insurance.

Eleanor was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and AARP. She enjoyed traveling and her Pinochle Club. She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch and loved being with her family.

She is survived by her children, Mike Nelson and wife Lori of Salisbury and Melinda Sterling and husband Ronnie of Crisfield; siblings, Joy Price and husband Don of Princess Anne, Jerry Ward and wife Fran of Fruitland, Kenny Ward of Mt. Vernon, and Phillip "Ped" Ward of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Rachel Colby and husband Henry of Princess Anne, Sarah Mister and husband Woody of Westover, Josh Nelson and girlfriend Khrystyna Turpin of Salisbury, Kelly West and husband Jeremie of Georgetown, DE, Scott Sterling and wife Hannah of Crisfield, and Caroline White of Salisbury; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Dillon, and Sophie Mister, Mckenzie Tyler, and Camdyn West; brother-in-law, George "Lawson" Nelson and wife Julie of Glen Burnie; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Angie Townsend, Rudy Ward, and Walton Ward.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 PM Asbury United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Karen Sadvari will officiate and interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Jane Riggin, 26128 Byrd Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
