Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home
24183 Chadbourne St
Parksley, VA 23421
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home
24183 Chadbourne St
Parksley, VA 23421
Interment
Following Services
Downings Cemetery
Oak Hall, MD
Eli Yoder Obituary
Eli Yoder

Sanford - Eli Emory Yoder, 85, of Sanford, husband of Minnie Godwin Yoder, passed away on July 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born on January 15, 1934 in Westover, MD, he was the son of the late John Bennett Yoder and Lena Huffman Yoder. Eli worked at Tyson and was a member of the Holy Grove Mennonite Church. He loved hunting, animals, puzzles and the relationships he had with friends.

Other than his wife, survivors include special daughter, Robin Ford of Parksley; two sisters, Crist Yoder and Grace Hann; and several nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Eli Yoder; and eight siblings; Paul, David, George, Charlie, and Roy Yoder, Rebecca Weaver, Esther Martin and Fredia Good.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 12:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. William Jefferson officiating. Interment will follow in the Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 11 AM at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Sanford United Methodist Church, c/o Michael Walker, 8152 Flag Pond Road, Sanford, VA 23426 or the Saxis Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Saxis, VA 23427 .

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Times on July 15, 2019
