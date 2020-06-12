Elijah Samuel Nibblett
SALISBURY - Elijah Samuel Nibblett aka Sam or Pop, died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born on February 20, 1927 in Salisbury, to the late Clarence James Nibblett, Sr. and Martha Janie Parker Nibblett. He was married to Mildred Winningham. She predeceased him September 20, 2000.
He was a trucker for over 47 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 194 in Salisbury and the Redmen's Lodge in Fruitland, MD.
Sam is survived by his sons, William James (Bill) Nibblett and wife, Johanne and Marvin Lee Nibblett (Simone Thomas); grandchildren, Robin Lee Nibblett (Michael), William "Jaimie" Nibblett (Dana) and Sarah Jayne Hutson (Donald); a special granddaughter, Janet Kennedy. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Alexis, Michele and Michael W. Phippin, Kane Matthew Nibblett, Kaden Hutson, Alivia Peyson. Additionally, he is survived by sisters, Shirley Elliott and Natalie Renshaw and many nieces, nephews, a host of wonderful friends and extended family. A special thanks and love to his number one girl, Monika Copes.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Sam was preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth Carey, Freddy Givens, Earl Nibblett, Sr., Connie LeCates and Clarence J. Nibblett, Jr. as well as a grandson, Matthew Shrieves Nibblett.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 am at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
SALISBURY - Elijah Samuel Nibblett aka Sam or Pop, died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born on February 20, 1927 in Salisbury, to the late Clarence James Nibblett, Sr. and Martha Janie Parker Nibblett. He was married to Mildred Winningham. She predeceased him September 20, 2000.
He was a trucker for over 47 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 194 in Salisbury and the Redmen's Lodge in Fruitland, MD.
Sam is survived by his sons, William James (Bill) Nibblett and wife, Johanne and Marvin Lee Nibblett (Simone Thomas); grandchildren, Robin Lee Nibblett (Michael), William "Jaimie" Nibblett (Dana) and Sarah Jayne Hutson (Donald); a special granddaughter, Janet Kennedy. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Alexis, Michele and Michael W. Phippin, Kane Matthew Nibblett, Kaden Hutson, Alivia Peyson. Additionally, he is survived by sisters, Shirley Elliott and Natalie Renshaw and many nieces, nephews, a host of wonderful friends and extended family. A special thanks and love to his number one girl, Monika Copes.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Sam was preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth Carey, Freddy Givens, Earl Nibblett, Sr., Connie LeCates and Clarence J. Nibblett, Jr. as well as a grandson, Matthew Shrieves Nibblett.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 am at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.