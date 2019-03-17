|
In Loving Memory of
Elsie (Alice) Killmon
3/17/43 - 8/27/18
How I wish I could go back to the day when Angels came down and took you away. I would cherish each moment and never let go. Tell you all day how much I love you so. I would treasure each second, minute and hour that pass. Make time slow down so the whole day would last. I would tell you I love you and tell you I care. When the Angels did come I want to be there. I would kiss you one time before you went away. For I know in my heart we will be together someday.
We miss & love you always,
Your loving husband Marvin, Kids, Grandkids, Great Grandkids, and Great Great Grandkids.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019