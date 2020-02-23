|
|
Elizabeth Ann Hosier
Pittsville - Elizabeth Ann Hosier, age 82, of Pittsville died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury. She was born in Libertytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Manson and Ella (Powell) Owens.
She had been a musician for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Manson Jones of Girdletree and Elton Jones of Virginia Beach, VA; close family members, Kenny Hoiser, Diane McCormick and Linda Hoiser; four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hosier.
A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, February 26 at Riverside Cemetery in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Powellville United Methodist Church, c/o Rick Smith, 35639 Mt. Hermon Road, Pittsville, MD 21850.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020