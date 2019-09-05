|
Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Sur
Salisbury - Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Sur, nee Shaw on July 28, 2019 after complications from a fall at home. Born on December 11, 1938 in Chapel Hill, NC. The daughter of the late Edwin Brenton Shaw, and the late Elizabeth Hayes, Betty spent her formative years in the Washington DC area. She attended Mount Holyoke College and graduated from UNC in Chapel Hill, NC after which she embarked on a 15-month worldwide jaunt to explore most every continent in the world with only $1, 500.00. Her handwritten budget details that this venture was accomplished on a very strict $46.00 per week budget. Soon after her return in 1966, Betty married Tahir Sur whom she divorced in 1972. It was during this time she worked 15 years as a highly respected graphic artist at the Smithsonian Institute. In her spare time, she studied painting at The Corcoran School of Art, where she would eventually enjoy her own exhibit from which a Corcoran heir purchased one of her salvage assemblages for his rose garden. Mindy Weisel, of the Corcoran School praised Betty's work with "Your struggle is deep and very real and I love to watch the way it expresses itself in your art".
At age 44 Betty successfully pursued and received a CMSW-C degree from Smith College in 1982. She moved to Salisbury in 1993 to reunite with her childhood sweetheart Dr. Richard Keenan, also a practicing therapist. Betty enjoyed a very successful practice of her own until her own retirement in early 2003.
In spite of her rich and productive life, it is her passion for ART for which Betty will be most remembered. She is widely known and deeply respected by the Art and Poetry circle in the DC and Eastern Shore area. Already celebrated for her talent in a variety of mediums, she also is respected for her poetry that she embraced with gusto in her later years, attending local poetry workshops. The Poet Laureate of Salisbury Maryland, Nancy Mitchell praises her art and work stating "Betty Sur's instinct for the power of juxtaposition in and composition was as unerring her poetry as it was in her paintings and assemblages. Betty Sur was in a word, "brilliant". We are lucky to have basked in her light".
Those fortunate to know and love her were able to visit prior to her passing and will miss Betty deeply. She will also however be remembered by many others who will get to know her through the plethora of amazing works she leaves behind.
A celebration of her life and an opportunity to view her vast collection will be held at Betty's home on Sunday October 6th between 2 and 4 pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019