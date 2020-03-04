|
|
Elizabeth Ellen Webb
Parsonsburg - Elizabeth Ellen Webb, 74, of Parsonsburg, passed away at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was born August 1, 1945 in Parsonsburg, a daughter of the late George Emory Shockley and Elizabeth Louise (Willey) Shockley.
Mrs. Webb worked for over 30 years for Bay Shore Developments. She will be remembered as a selfless friend to many and one who was always looking to help those in need. She shared a special bond with her grandson, Craig, who she loved dearly.
She is survived by a son, Robert Alan Webb and his wife, Mary Lou of Parsonsburg; a daughter, Linda Hudson and her fiance, Alfred Bunting of Parsonsburg; a grandson, Craig Alan Webb; and brothers, Irvin Shockley of Parsonsburg and Wallace Willey of Delmar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Robert "Bobby" Glenn Webb, who passed in 2008.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00, followed by a funeral service which begins at 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment will follow in Line Community Cemetery in Delmar.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020