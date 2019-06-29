Elizabeth Evans



Salisbury - Elizabeth S. Evans, age 99, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on August 19, 1919. She was the daughter of the late Ralzaman and Laura Shultz.



Liz was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy from 1943 through 1945. She was an amazing artist, an accomplished pianist, a lifelong member of Weight Watchers, serving as a group leader at times, and never met a stranger. She lived life to the fullest and had two speeds: fast forward and, rarely, stop.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dennis Evans and her sister, Peggy Brown of Bellevue, Washington.



She is survived by her daughter, Peggy McNamara (Richard) of Pocomoke City; her son, Gary Evans (Wanda) of Newbern, AL; three well-loved granddaughters, Elizabeth Hooks (Richard) of Laurel, MD, Melyssa Stephens (Gary) of Decatur, AL; and Mary Evans (Jason) of Columbiana, AL; five very loved great grandchildren, Jordan, Jessica, Evan, Luke, and Ben; and two dear nieces, Janis Smith (Ron), and Jill Brown of Washington State.



A service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be interred with her late husband.



Donations may be made to Wicomico Presbyterian Church, of which she was a member, 129 Broad Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 or , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.



Published in The Daily Times on June 29, 2019