|
|
Elizabeth Goswellen Bussells
Salisbury - Elizabeth Goswellen Bussells, 94, of Mardela Springs and formerly of Fruitland, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Webster Clarence Goswellen and Starrie Frances Mitchell Goswellen. Elizabeth's parents passed when she was a young child, so Elizabeth was raised by her paternal aunt and uncle, the late Ella "Nettie" and Brice Goslee of Salisbury.
On August 23, 1946 she married the love of her life, Marion Gillis Bussells, and together they enjoyed 45 years of marriage before his death in October 1991.
She retired from Dresser Wayne Industries in 1987 after 20 years as an Administrative Assistant.She volunteered at PRMC with over a thousand hours service. Elizabeth was a faithful member of the Gateway Church of Christ. She enjoyed walking, bowling, reading her Bible, doing puzzles, crocheting and especially her grandchildren.
Elizabeth is survived by her 3 children, Judith "Judy" B. Carey (Raymond) of Fruitland, Cynthia "Cindy" B. Burton (Allen Wayne) of Mardela Springs, and Marion "Skip" Gillis Bussells, Jr. (Lyn) of Tuscaloosa, AL; 10 grandchildren, David, Richard, Lisa, Reagan, Larkin, Allen, Joshua, Megan, Joseph, and Alina; 12 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Dallin, Aubrey, Zachary, Samantha, Asher, Janelle, Harper, Alice, Jaela, Miller and Walker; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Hyrum, Hailee, Averi, and Vienna; and special cousins, Deborah Goslee Kirkland and George "Muddy" Mitchell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, David Timmons; 2 brothers, Edward Goswellen and Milton Goswellen; and a special cousin who was like a brother, Donald Goslee.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park. Officiating will be Ministers John Witt and Danny Jackson.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019