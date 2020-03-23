|
Elizabeth Haven Taylor
SNOW HILL - Elizabeth Haven Taylor, 73, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. She was the daughter of the late Frank Sylvester and Carrie Etta (Taylor) Mason.
A private funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, 1213 Jersey Rd, Salisbury, MD, where the service will be streamed live. A viewing will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 8:00 am to12:00 noon.
Interment will be in St. James AME Church at Taylor's Gate Cemetery in Snow Hill, MD.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.
Visit www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020