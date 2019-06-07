Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Elizabeth Ertel
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
near Ocean Pines, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
near Ocean Pines, MD
Elizabeth J. Ertel


1935 - 2019
Elizabeth J. Ertel Obituary
Elizabeth J. Ertel

Ocean Pines - Elizabeth Jane Ertel, age 83, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, and a graduate of Seton High School, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Minnie Voight Whittie. She is survived by her husband, Charles J. Ertel, Sr., and children Charles Ertel, Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Reisterstown, MD, Timothy Ertel of Catonsville, MD, And Kathleen Lloyd and her husband Tyrone of Potomac, MD. There are five grandchildren, Seamus Ertel, Molly Ertel, Megan Ertel, Brenden Lloyd, and Morgan Ertel, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Hugh and John Whittie, Mary Lou Walters, and Doris Weiss.

Mrs. Ertel had worked as a secretary for Bank of America. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, The Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Ocean Pines Garden Club, and the Irish Outreach Organization. She was a breast cancer survivor and was active in the Women Supporting Women support group.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 10th at 12:00 PM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines, MD. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. William Porter will officiate. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park, at a later date. A donation in her memory may be made to: Women Supporting Women, 1320 Belmont Ave., Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on June 7, 2019
