|
|
Elizabeth M. Patey
Willards - Elizabeth M. Patey, age 94, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Katherine Layton Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband John Elwood Patey in 1996, and sons, Ronald, and Ernest Patey. Surviving, are her children, Donald Patey and his wife Wina of Berlin, Tommy Patey, Alan Patey, both of Willards, Nancy Marie Monroe and her husband Keith of Millsboro, and Jeanette Long and husband George of Copperas Cove, TX. There are seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death were three brothers, Hurdle, Harry, and William Mitchell, a sister Olivia Sue Wyatts.
Mrs. Patey attended Berlin High School, and had been a homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and working on the farm. Elizabeth liked helping others and always put them before herself.
A graveside service will be held on Monday September 16th, at Riverside Cemetery, at 11:00 AM. Rev. Paul Sherwood will officiate. A donation in her memory may be sent to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804, or Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, C/o Laura Gaylor, 11241 Bell Rd. Whaleyville, MD 21872. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019