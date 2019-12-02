|
|
Elizabeth V. Esham
Bishopville - It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Elizabeth V. Esham, age 95, of Bishopville on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with family and friends at her bedside at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. She was born in Ocean View, DE and was the daughter of the late Horace and Alice (Bunting) Willey.
She had been a farmer alongside her husband for many years. She was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church in St. Martin's Neck, Bishopville. She was an avid gardener and thoroughly loved to cook for family and friends. She had Sunday dinner every week. She was kind, loving and has a beautiful soul. Heaven truly gained a beautiful angel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Elbert B. Esham in 2006, sisters, Pearl and Grace and brother Edwin.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra M. Collins and husband Lloyd of Dagsboro and Debra E. Stavely and husband David of Salisbury; four grandsons, Christopher L. Collins and wife Tami, Ryan J. Collins and wife Denise, David M. Stavely, III and Ian S. Stavely and wife Katie; five great grandsons, Cody, Caleb and Coy Collins, James Baker and Jack Stavely and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 5 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Venable, 11213 Beverly St., Bishopville, MD 21813.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastngsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019