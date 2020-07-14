1/1
Ellen Lee Parks
1950 - 2020
Ellen Lee Parks

Princess Anne - Ellen Lee Parks, 70, of Princess Anne, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.Born in Crisfield February 25, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Anna Lee Crockett Brittingham. Her husband, Johnny Edward Parks, Sr., preceded her in death on June 9, 2015.She was a great mother and homemaker and also faithfully helped with her husband's seafood business, John Parks & Son Seafood.She was a good person who would do anything for anyone; she was soft spoken but wasn't afraid to "tell you how it really was". Christmastime was her favorite and she loved spending time with her family. She especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Kimberly Thomas and fiancé Wayne Webster, Sheila Elliott, Jonnie Ann Wink and husband Jamie, and Elizabeth Parks, all of Princess Anne; three sisters, Annette Hall and husband Eddie and Terri Davis and husband Richard, all of Crisfield and Sherri Harrison and husband Mark of Marion; 9 grandchildren, Faith Parks, Robert Shockley, Christopher Shockley, Mercedes Young, Lisa Elliott, Michael Megee, Johnathon Megee, Timothy Megee, and Hunter Wink; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Edward Parks, Jr. on December 31, 2013; and four siblings, Shirley Kiddwell, Elwood Brittingham, Loretta Catlin, and Jenny Dise.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation www.donate.epilepsy.com ; or National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.orgArrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com




Published in Somerset Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
Memories & Condolences
