Ellen Lynch



Laurel - Ellen (Boyce) Lynch LAUREL - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ellen (Boyce) Lynch, 74, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Seaford, with her beloved sons Jeff and Kile at her side. Born in Salisbury and raised in Laurel, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Phillips) Boyce and graduated from Laurel High School, Class of 1964. She was employed for more than 45 years at Sussex Trust, Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Known for her warm smile and friendly demeanor she treasured the daily interactions with customers and the resulting relationships well after her retirement in 2011. Ellen is fondly remembered by her sons, Jeff Lynch of Wilmington and Kile Lynch of Laurel; her sister, Geraldine Taylor of Laurel; her nephew, Kevin (Kathy) Taylor of Coventry, CT; her niece, Julie (Taylor) Lunn and Julie's daughters, Sydney and Nikki and Nikki's son Adam of Frederick, MD; her brother-in-law, Wayne (Joy) Lynch of Lynchburg, SC; her sister-in-law, Karen Chamblee of Seaford; and several cousins. She also leaves her pets, Kayla and Chloe whom she adored.. Ellen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Merrill Lynch, who passed away March 8, 2018, less than a month after they had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Delaware 19966 at 11:00 am. Father Howard Backus will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, Laurel. Donations may be made to Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery-Sussex County, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966-









