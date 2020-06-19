Ellen Peton
Berlin - Ellen Peton (89) departed this life on June 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday June 22 2020 at 1 pm, at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.