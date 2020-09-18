Ellen TingleParsonsburg - Ellen Wallace Tingle nee Nora Ellen WallaceEllen Wallace Tingle of Parsonsburg, MD died September 16, 2020 in Texas.Ellen, the daughter of Margaret Fisher Wallace & Joseph Wallace, was born December 5, 1936 in Vienna, Maryland.An only child, family was most important to Ellen and she never missed celebrating holidays, birthdays and other happy occasions. She possessed a sharp wit and a delightful sense of humor. She was ever planting, decorating, and caring for her gardens and she loved entering and winning many ribbons at the County Fairs.Ellen worked as Manager of Howard Johnson's Motel, Salisbury and the Eden Roc Motel in Ocean City, was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg, and an ardent member of TOPS.Ellen is survived by her husband of fifty years Albert R. Tingle, herchildren Donna Jo Patt (Gerald Jr,) Samuel Edward Windsor (Dana),Martha "Marti" Blose (Bradley) and Pamela Green (Steven),her grandchildren Lisa Patt Gennusa O'Connell (Timothy), Gerald Patt III (Susan)Linnea Patt Cipriano (Rocky), Nicholas Windsor,Elle Hatton, Wave Hatton, Steven Blose (Stephanie) Samantha Blose Dodgen (Josh), Steven Salvatore (Trang), Beckett Green, Carson Green, and 12 great grandchildren.A small graveside service will be held at Bethel Church on Saturday, September 26th at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church at 31810 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.Delayed because of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life is planned for the spring.