1/1
Ellen Tingle
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Tingle

Parsonsburg - Ellen Wallace Tingle nee Nora Ellen Wallace

Ellen Wallace Tingle of Parsonsburg, MD died September 16, 2020 in Texas.

Ellen, the daughter of Margaret Fisher Wallace & Joseph Wallace, was born December 5, 1936 in Vienna, Maryland.

An only child, family was most important to Ellen and she never missed celebrating holidays, birthdays and other happy occasions. She possessed a sharp wit and a delightful sense of humor. She was ever planting, decorating, and caring for her gardens and she loved entering and winning many ribbons at the County Fairs.

Ellen worked as Manager of Howard Johnson's Motel, Salisbury and the Eden Roc Motel in Ocean City, was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg, and an ardent member of TOPS.

Ellen is survived by her husband of fifty years Albert R. Tingle, her

children Donna Jo Patt (Gerald Jr,) Samuel Edward Windsor (Dana),

Martha "Marti" Blose (Bradley) and Pamela Green (Steven),

her grandchildren Lisa Patt Gennusa O'Connell (Timothy), Gerald Patt III (Susan)

Linnea Patt Cipriano (Rocky), Nicholas Windsor,Elle Hatton, Wave Hatton, Steven Blose (Stephanie) Samantha Blose Dodgen (Josh), Steven Salvatore (Trang), Beckett Green, Carson Green, and 12 great grandchildren.

A small graveside service will be held at Bethel Church on Saturday, September 26th at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church at 31810 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Delayed because of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life is planned for the spring.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Bethel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved