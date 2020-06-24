Ellenor Brimer Bodley
1926 - 2020
Ellenor Brimer Bodley

Greenbackville, VA - Of Greenbackville, VA passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, MD at the age of 93. She was the wife of Charles Matthews Bodley.

Born on November 22, 1926 in Greenbackville, VA and her parents were the late, Lora Brimer and Stella Mason Brimer. She was a member of Union Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Charles, two sons, Keith and Kevin Bodley, a sister Beatrice Marshall, six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a Graveside Service held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Franklin City Cemetery in Stockton, MD at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Robert Welch officiating.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Franklin City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
10481 Lankford Hwy
Temperanceville, VA 23442
(757) 824-4001
